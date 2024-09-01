Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,871 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 5,165,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

