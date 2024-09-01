Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 5,164,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.