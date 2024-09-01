Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Raymond James

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 320.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 242.9% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.