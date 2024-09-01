Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in August

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.89. 97,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

