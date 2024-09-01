BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 817,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $26,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 108,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 197.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 9.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in BCE by 64.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 21,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BCE Stock Up 0.3 %

BCE stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 200.69%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

