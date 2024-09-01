BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 529 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.38 per share, with a total value of $34,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,574.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,574.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

DHIL opened at $158.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.09. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $434.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

