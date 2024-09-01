BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 2.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

