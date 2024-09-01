BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,241,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $258.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

