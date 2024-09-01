BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,722 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after buying an additional 1,183,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPHQ opened at $66.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

