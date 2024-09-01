BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

