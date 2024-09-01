BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,061 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,941,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 69,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

