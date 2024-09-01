BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MORN opened at $313.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.45 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.27, for a total value of $1,781,709.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,551,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,364,782.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,749 shares of company stock worth $17,595,365 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

