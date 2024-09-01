BCGM Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.