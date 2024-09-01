Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $90.60. 689,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,700. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

