Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,252 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $196.24. 311,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,983. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average of $183.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

