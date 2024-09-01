Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,213,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,216. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

