Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 332,116 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 129.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,950 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 390,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 256,445 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,337 shares. The company has a market cap of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

