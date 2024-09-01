Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

