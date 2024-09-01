Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,271 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

