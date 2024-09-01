Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.28. 2,563,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,335. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

