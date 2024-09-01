Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,042 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,397 shares of company stock valued at $20,464,944 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $268.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.05 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.47 and a 200 day moving average of $294.25. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.