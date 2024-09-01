Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 27.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 34,510 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

