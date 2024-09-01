Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. 94,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

