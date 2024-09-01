Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Bentley Systems worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSY. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 325,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSY opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

