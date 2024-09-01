Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,069,000 after buying an additional 3,461,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,832,000 after purchasing an additional 586,458 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 441,316 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

