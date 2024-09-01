Berry Wealth Group LP Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.0% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.