Berry Wealth Group LP Has $237,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Target were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 16.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 135.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 281.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. 3,933,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

