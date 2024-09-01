Berry Wealth Group LP Has $621,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.56. 31,169,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,802,300. The company has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

