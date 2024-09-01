Berry Wealth Group LP Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in IQVIA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

IQV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.55. 1,194,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.