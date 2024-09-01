Berry Wealth Group LP Sells 437 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Berry Wealth Group LP lowered its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3,638.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,276 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 157,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,515. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.83%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

