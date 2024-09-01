Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 598,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

BLBX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

