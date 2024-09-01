BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.47.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $901.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,496. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $839.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $808.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

