BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2233 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICSH opened at $50.71 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
