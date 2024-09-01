Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 2,389 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,210,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.84.

Shares of BN opened at $50.28 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

