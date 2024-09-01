Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

