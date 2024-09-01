Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $599,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $492.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.69 and its 200 day moving average is $414.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,552 shares of company stock worth $26,281,657. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.