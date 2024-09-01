Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

