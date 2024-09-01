Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

