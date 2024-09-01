Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

BSX stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,395 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.