Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

