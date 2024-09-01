Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 4,069 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

