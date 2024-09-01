Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. 4,260,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

