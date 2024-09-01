BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$125.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$121.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.15. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$127.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.4784081 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

