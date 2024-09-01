BMO Capital Markets Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

JWN stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

