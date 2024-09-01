BMO Capital Markets Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$165.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$161.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$162.98 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$163.06. The company has a market cap of C$231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,133.12. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

