BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:XEMD)

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2104 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XEMD stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.
About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF
