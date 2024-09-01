BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:XEMD)

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2104 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XEMD stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

