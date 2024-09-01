Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Up 28.7% in August

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 731,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAH traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $158.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after buying an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

