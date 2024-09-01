Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $74.04 on Friday. Brady has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05.

Get Brady alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 65.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brady by 337.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Brady by 36.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.