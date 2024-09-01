Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

BRAG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,835. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. Analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

About Bragg Gaming Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Further Reading

