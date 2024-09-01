Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 1.06% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,669. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

